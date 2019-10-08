Share:

LAHORE - Zaib un Nisa of Royal Palm, competing in the handicap category zero to 15, won top honors and prize in the 18 holes stroke play in the 1st Hi-Tech Ladies Golf Tournament here at the Royal Palm Golf Course.

While Shazadi Gulfam (Garrison) emerged winner in the handicap category 16-24 and Mina Zainab (Royal Palm) topped the handicap category 25-36. During the course of this 18 holes competition, the participating ladies showed ample vigor and application of golfing skills to come up with match winning scores through an intense and relentless effort.

The prizes in the event were appealing and fascinating indeed and besides trophies, included gift vouchers in Rs 20,000 range and this became possible because of the spirited effort of Dr Muhammed Arshed of Hi Tech Grain Mills and who is himself an accomplished golf enthusiast, who has done two holes in one in the past year. As for the scores, the best gross round was produced by Zaib, who carded an impressive gross 78 which turned out to be the best round of the day. Another prominent one, who put up a good round was Shahzadi Gulfam.

In the race for honors in net category, the best one in handicap category 25-36 was Mrs Ayesha Hamid, while in handicap category 16-24, the outstanding one was Iman Ali Shah. And in the girls section, the prime one to shine was Hadiyah Osama. A wonderful tournament exclusively for the ladies superbly managed by Mrs Mina Zainab.

In girls; Hadiya Osama was 1st, Adina Ataullah 2nd and Anaya Fareed 3rd. in the handicap category 25-36, Mrs Ayesha Hamid bagged 1st net, Gulfreen Waheed 2nd and Sumer Omer 3rd. Mrs Mina Zaina Zainab claimed first gross, Mrs Maimoona Azam 2nd. In the handicap category 16-24, Imam Ali Shah was first in net, Mrs Shahbana Waheed 2nd and Mrs Rubina Nasir 3rd. Shahzadi Gulfam grabbed first in gross, Dr Shaheen Irfan 2nd and Shahnaz Moeen 3rd. In handicap category 0-15, Zaib un Nisa earned first gross, Ana James Gill 2nd and Tehmina Ahmed 3rd.

In the end, the prizes were awarded to the ladies by Justice Sardar Shamim Khan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court and Mrs Shamim Khan in a ceremony attended by Justice Abid Aziz, Dr Muhammed Arshed, Mrs Asma Shami and participating ladies.