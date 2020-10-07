Share:

ISLAMABAD-The health authorities on Wednesday sealed three more educational institutions in the city after confirmation of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases there.

The District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Zaeem Zia informed The Nation that cases have been reported from National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 and a private educational institution as well.

The DHO office has also asked the Deputy Commissioner Officer (DCO) of the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) to seal the educational institutions following the guidelines of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS).

The letter issued regarding closure of department/school/college premises in wake of a Covid-19 positive case in NUML said that it has been observed that a case COVID-19 has been reported from the National University of Modern Languages, H-9 Islamabad. This is the fourth case reported from the said institution.

It added that it is hereby advised to immediately close down the department and hostel of the respective patient and conduct thorough disinfection activities as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of National Health Services Regulation & Coordination attached herewith.

It also said that furthermore, COVID-19 testing of all the exposed staff/students must be performed and adherence to SOP’s must be insured.

All the contacts of the case must be quarantined for a period of 14 days. Officials said that three cases were confirmed in Islamabad College for Girls F-6/2 and three cases were also reported from private school at sector I-8. The DHO office has also issued orders to seal the institutions after confirmation of the virus there. Earlier, three educational institutions were sealed previous week.

Area Education Officers of the Federal Directorate of Education in a message forwarded to the principals said that consequent upon the letters issued from the office of District Health Officer Islamabad College for Boys, G-6/3 and Islamabad Model College for Girls, F-7/4 are closed for one week.

It also said that these will be re-opened on Monday, 12-10-2020 subject to clearance from the DHO office.

It is once again reiterated that all heads of institutions should keep adopting measures to strictly follow the prescribed SoPs without any compromise, it said.

AEOs directed the principals to follow the guidelines and all respective Area Education Officers, Director Colleges and Director Academics are always available to respond to any queries or information in this regard.

Earlier, the government had announced re-opening of primary level educational institutions across the country in continuation of re-opening of the educational institutions closed due to the COVID-19 situation in the country.

This was announced at a press briefing held in the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) by Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training (FE&PT) Shafqat Mehmood along with SAPM on NHS Dr. Faisal Sultan.