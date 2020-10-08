38,637 housing units worth Rs120.21 bln being constructed under 10 FGHA projects; PM told

Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan was on Thursday informed that with the revival of work on around ten projects of the Federal Government Housing Authority (FGHA), which were facing delay for the last few years, 38,637 housing units would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs120.21 billion.

Similarly, work on three projects of Pakistan Housing Authority (PHA) Foundation, facing delay for the last few years, was also being restored as a result of which 5,372 housing units would be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs27.86 billion.

This was apprised during the weekly meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Housing, Construction and Development held here with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair.

The Ministry of Housing briefed the prime minister in detail about the revival of work on federal government’s projects, which were facing delay, construction of housing units owing to the ongoing and future projects and their estimated costs.

The prime minister was told that as a result of the ongoing projects 26,625 housing units would be constructed at the cost of Rs213.4 billion. Whereas under the projects of the years 2020 and 2021, more 25,017 and 39,955 housing units would be constructed at the estimated costs of Rs112.03 and Rs184 billion, respectively.

The meeting was further told that as a result of the provision of Rs3 billion to Akhuwat Foundation by the federal government, the construction process of 5,882 housing units were in progress. More 4,000 housing units would be constructed due to the provision of another Rs2 billion.

It may be mentioned here that the federal government was providing Rs5 billion as easy credit for the construction of housing units for low income groups through Akhuwat Foundation.

The Punjab chief secretary briefed the meeting about the application “Real Time Construction Monitoring Dashboard” created for the monitoring of construction process in the province.

The chief secretary told the meeting that the projects approved so far had an estimated construction cost of Rs84.5 billion which did not include the price of land.

It was further told that if the World Bank estimated, under which one dollar spent in construction sector created economic activity worth 5 dollars, was taken into account, the economic activities worth Rs422.5 billion had been approved.

It would help create job opportunities for youth besides promoting various industries, the meeting was told.

The meeting was also apprised of the approvals made regarding the construction of multi-storey buildings in Lahore city.

The chief secretary briefed the meeting about the enhanced construction activities particularly the fact and figures of the sale of bricks, cement and other construction material.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) chairman briefed the meeting about the handing over of the responsibility of Metropolitan Corporation to the CDA, hardships faced by the people relating to road network, sewerage and other civic amenities during the last five years and the CDA’s plan of action for their redressal.

The prime minister in his remarks on the occasion said the construction sector had a vital role in boosting economic activities as well as in the revival of economy affected by the COVID-19.

He directed the Naya Pakistan Housing Authority chairman, provincial chief secretaries and other officials concerned to fully focus on the promotion of construction sector so that those efforts were not hindered at any stage.