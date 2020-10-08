ISLAMABAD - The current available wheat stock in the country is 5080747 tons which is around 25 percent less than the stock of 6770266 tons available in the same period of last year.
Out of the total wheat stock currently available in the country 2992744 tons is in Punjab, 1259395 tons in Sindh, 88900 tons in KP, 67423 tons in Balochistan and 674623 tons in PASSCO stocks.
The PASSCO and Punjab stocks have shown a decrease of almost a million tons each as compare to the stocks of the same period of 2019, official documents available with
The Nation reveal. In 2019 PASSCO and Punjab had a wheat stock of 1648879 tons and 4201167 tons respectively, while now the PASSCO has 674623 tons in stocks while Punjab have stocks of 2992744 tons. Similarly KP stocks have decreased from 117352 tons in 2019 to 88900 tons. However stocks of Sindh have increased from 802868 tons in 2019 to 1259395 tons, the documents reveal.
Meanwhile a spokesman of the Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFSR) said that government of Pakistan was ready to sign a MoU with Moscow for the supply of grain on a government-to-government basis and would import 0.180 MMT of wheat from Russia.
The government is ready to sign MoU with Moscow for the supply of grain on a government-to-government basis. PASSCO has been nominated as a procurement agency on behalf of Government of Pakistan to negotiate terms and conditions with the Russian side. Cabinet has already approved the MoU.
Ministry of National Food Security and Research (NFSR) is bridging the supply and demand gap of wheat by various strategies.
In June, ECC gave permission to private sector to Import 1.0 MMT of wheat. 18 vessels were booked for 1.092 MT till January 2020. By October, out of 18 vessels, 7 vessels carrying 0.433 MMT of wheat arrived in the country. Right now 0.399 MMT of imported wheat by private sector has been discharged from port and distributed to Punjab (0.212 MMT), KP (0.0102 MMT) and Sindh (0.177 MMT).
The other trajectory of wheat import is Government to Government. Pakistan will import 0.180 MMT of wheat from Russia as part of an arrangement to increase supplies.