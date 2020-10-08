MIRPURKHAS-Acting Deputy Commissioner Salamat Memon has warned to close marriage halls and hotels failing to observe Standard operating procedures (SOPs) of coronavirus. He expressed these views while chairing a meeting with the representatives of hotels, marriage halls and market committee for reviewing compliance over SOPs. The DC said that all marriage halls and hotels would be sealed in case of any corona case reported in jurisdiction of a particular marriage hall or hotel.
October 08, 2020
