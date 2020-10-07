Share:

ISLAMABAD -Apple has set the date for its highly-anticipated event that will unveil its new iPhone 12. The device, which is rumored to include 5G wireless connectivity and squared-off edges, will be unwrapped to the world on October 13 at 1pm ET. Apple typically announces its next smartphone in September, but the firm was plagued with production delays this year due to the coronavirus pandemic that shutdown plants in China. The event, named ‘Hi, Speed,’ may also give users the first look at other products, including new over-ear headphones and its competitor to Tile’s location tags called AirTags.The next iPhone has been a big topic this year, as coronavirus lockdowns caused disruptions to Apple’s global supply chain. And last month, Apple had confirmed that iOS users would not see the new device until October – but it seems the time has finally come. The press invite says ‘Hi, Speed,’ which may point at the rumors that the iPhone will come with 5G capabilities.