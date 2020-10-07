Share:

Islamabad -Capital Development Authority has started work on providing storm drainage system in Sector I-11/1 and I-11/2. Excavation work for laying pipes is in progress and is being carried out at fast pace. Directions have been issued to complete the project within given time frame. Pipes of different sizes ranging from 12 inches diameter to 36 inches diameter have been transported to site. The quality and specification of pipes are being checked beforehand.

The work on provision of storm drainage system in Sector I-11 is being carried out in line with policy of the Authority to complete the development works in the stalled sectors. Under this project, proper network for drainage of storm water from the roads and street of the sectors will be established. In line with instructions of the CDA Administration, funding for the subject work has also been ensured.

CDA-DWP in its 45th meeting held in October last year, approved PC-I & PC-IV amounting to Rs.2618.251 million for carrying out development works in sector I-11. Consequent upon approval of project costs, concerned formations were directed to fulfil codal formalities so that works pertaining to respective formations be carried out simultaneously.