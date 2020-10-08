Share:

ISLAMABAD - The government yesterday approved three new Special Economic Zones in Islamabad, Punjab and Sindh, taking the total number of SEZs to 20.

The approval was given at the 6th meeting of Board of Approvals for Special Economic Zones, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan here.

According to a statement issued by the PM Office, the three new Special Economic Zones include National Science and Technology Park, Islamabad; JW-SEZ China-Pakistan SEZ, Raiwind, Punjab; and Dhabeji SEZ, Sindh.

The meeting was informed about various incentives available for the developers, co-developers and zone enterprises in Special Economic Zones.

On SEZ Zone Enterprise Admission and Sale of Plot Regulations 2020, it was decided that further consultation would be completed within one month and proposal will be brought before the next meeting.

The meeting also approved a proposal regarding selection of two members from private sector for inclusion in the Approvals Committee and appointment of two members from private sector to be included in the composition of BOD of SEZAs.

It said that the Prime Minister directed that the provision of utilities such as gas and electricity in the SEZs should be accorded foremost priority by the concerned departments.

He also directed that a report indicating availability of required facilities at existing SEZs be furnished.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Industries, Advisor Commerce, Finance Advisor, Chairman Board of Investment, Chief Minister Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Video link) and Giglit Baltistan, concerned federal and provincial officials and others.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the final session of National Seminar on “Resetting & Rebooting Pakistan’s ICT Sector at National Defence University (NDU) Islamabad on Wednesday.

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Ch Sindh Governor Imran Ismaeel, President NDU Lt Gen Muhammad Saeed were also present on this occasion. National and international prominent ICT experts, industrial representatives and senior military and civil officers also attended the seminar.

Director General, Institute for Strategic Studies, Research & Analysis of NDU presented the recommendations of the seminar.

Prime Minister Imran Khan appreciated NDU for arranging seminar on ICT sector. In his concluding remarks, the Prime Minister stated that ICT Sector holds great potential for employment generation and revenue earnings. He emphasised on skills’ enhancement of young population of Pakistan.

The Prime Minister said, “Our government’s goal is a self-reliant Pakistan that will emerge as a global power.” He assured full facilitation to ICT stakeholders for providing an enabling and supportive regulatory environment from the government.