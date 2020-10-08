Share:

SUKKUR-Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) is being observed today with religious zeal and reverence amid heightened security.

The event marks the culmination of a 40-day mourning period after the 10th of Muharram, the martyrdom date of Imam Hussain and his 72 companions in 680 A.D. mourning processions with Alam, Tazia and Zuljinah would be taken out in the district to mark the day. Foolproof security arrangements have been made to provide security to Chehlum processions. The main Chehlum procession will be taken out from Markazi Imam Bargah Ghareeb Ababd. Other smaller mourning processions will also be taken out from various parts of the Sukkur division. A ban on pillion riding has already been imposed across Sindh.

Extra contingents of Rangers, police and police commandos have been deployed along the routes of the processions and Imam Bargahs in sensitive areas in the Sukkur and Khairpur city.

Meanwhile, Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said all possible measures had been adopted to maintain peace and public order during Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said the police and other law enforcement agencies had been asked to make foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum day. He said that indiscriminate action would be taken against those found involved in fanning sectarian hatred.

A control room in DC office has been established while video camera recording of processions would be done. Some 11 power feeders on the route of main procession have been exempted from loadshedding.