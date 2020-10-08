Share:

ISLAMABAD - China has sent surgi­cal masks and Personal Protective Equipments (PPEs) to Pakistan’s parliament, ministries and political parties amid the fears of a sec­ond wave of the coro­navirus, Gwadar Pro re­ported on Wednesday.

The Central Commu­nist Party of China do­nated 54,000 protec­tion masks to Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Teh­rik-e-Insaf (PTI) Advi­sor for Communist Party of China Bayazeed Kansi handed over the masks to Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here.

The Foreign Minister thanked the Central Com­munist Party of China for donating these masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic. The masks and PPEs were handed over to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani last week.

Earlier, the Interna­tional Department of Communist Party of Chi­na (IDCPC) donated 500,400 masks and 2100 PPEs to a number of po­litical parties in Pakistan.

The other recipients include the Senate, Min­istry of Foreign Affairs, government of Baloch­istan and Pakistan’s Em­bassy in China.

The announcement for donations was made during the second Con­ference CPEC Joint Con­sultation Mechanism (JCM) of political Parties held in Beijing on August 20, 2020. At the recently concluded Second Confer­ence of the China Pakistan Economic Corridor Joint Consultation Mechanism, the CPC had announced the donation of medical supplies to Pakistan politi­cal parties and institutions.