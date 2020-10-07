Share:

BEIJING- China welcomes and supports the signing of a comprehensive peace deal between the Sudanese government and opposition groups, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Hua Chunying’s remarks came after the Sudanese government signed a comprehensive peace deal with opposition groups in the South Sudanese capital Juba on Saturday to end decades of conflict in Darfur, the Blue Nile, and South Kordofan regions. The peace deal will help Sudan continue to advance the political transition process smoothly, Hua said in a statement, noting that China hopes all parties in Sudan will implement it well.