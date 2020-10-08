Share:

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of the agitation of students of the University of Home Economics and sought a report from the minister and secretary of the higher education department.

In a statement, the CM directed that those responsible for inordinate delay in students' exams be identified adding that timely holding of exams was the responsibility of the university admin after reopening of the educational institutions. Holding of exams be ensured without any further delay and the report be submitted to the CM Office after the resolution of students' dubiety, the chief minister further directed.

Moreover, Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur about rape-cum-murder of a child in the precinct of PS Saddar Khanpur in Rahim Yar Khan and directed legal action against the arrested culprit.

He also assured the bereaved heirs of the provision of justice. Meanwhile, the offender namely Pervez has confessed to his felony.