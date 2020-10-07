Share:

RAWALPINDI - Educational institutions and bazaars located on the route of the mourning procession of the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) will be closed on Thursday.

According to notification of Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (Retd) Anwar ul Haq, the district administration have finalised security arrangements for the peaceful observance of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Under the security arrangements, no one would be allowed to stand on rooftops of commercial and residential buildings situated along the procession routes. On the other hand, Rawalpindi police has deployed 2300 armed policemen for the Chehlum to ensure security and to protect the mourners.