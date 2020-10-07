Share:

ISLAMABAD-A special signing ceremony of letter of understanding between Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) and Pakistan Girls Guide Association (PGGA) was held on Wednesday at ICG F6/2 Islamabad.

The ceremony was observed by Parliamentary Secretary Wajiha Akram Khan, Federal Secretary Farah Hamid Khan, Additional Secretary Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, Director General Federal Directorate of Education, Zia Batool, Director Research & Development FDE Mr. Asif Iqbal Khan, Senator Nuzat Aamir Sadiq, Chief Commissioner Pakistan Girl Guide Association, and Ms. Farah Naz Akbar, President ICT Chapter Pakistan Girl Guide Association.

The letter of understanding is aimed to officiate the current working relationship between FDE and PGGA-ICT to raise awareness on social safety activities and guiding among the female students educational institutes of FDE. According to the letter signed, PGGA shall conduct awareness sessions in the educational institutes of FDE and provide the human resource required for conducting such awareness sessions. The FDE will provide venues for conducting awareness activities and campaigns to ensure its institutions and students’ participation in the planned activities as per the calendar.

Mohyuddin Ahmed Wani, referred to the letters of understanding signed with National Highway and Motorway Police, Federal Board of Revenue, WWF, NAVTTC, PRCS, National Incubation Centre and said that this initiative would benefit educational institutions, students and teachers in knowing the latest trends opportunities in PGGA and facilitate students of FDE to learn life skills to handle the disaster and emergency situation.

They will also learn their civic responsibilities in national development. The letter will be effective for a period of three years and shall be renewed for a further term upon mutual written consent.

The LOU was signed by DG FDE Ms Zia Batool and President ICT chapter PGGA Ms. Farah Naz Akbar.