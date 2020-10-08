Share:

KARACHI -Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Firdous Shamim Naqvi on Wednesday held a meeting with the PTI office-bearers of the all regions to discuss next local government (LG) elections, party and political matters at his office in Sindh Assembly. The meeting was attended by all the office-bearers of various regions, according to a PTI spokesman here. The office-bearers informed Firdous Shamim Naqvi about matters at their regions. The opposition leader assured them of resolution to their problems.