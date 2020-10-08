ISLAMABAD - Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul on Wednesday said that manufactures of skin whitening products have been asked to remove mercury from the products and take measures to discourage misleading advertisements.
Addressing a news conference, Zartaj Gul said the government had promised a year before about the legislation regarding use of mercury and now the ministry was bringing its action plan on it.
She urged the media to discourage to stop misleading advertisements regarding skin whitening products.
The Minister said the government was committed to encourage and promote industries making mercury free products in the country while Mina Mata Convention was a big achievement and was meant to control the excessive use of mercury in health sector and various other industries, especially makers of whitening creams.
“We met CEOs of many manufacturers of skin whitening products and asked them to remove mercury from the products,” she said. She said the federal cabinet had approved Mina Mata Convention. She further said that mercury whitening creams were dangerous for skin.
Zartaj Gul said a survey conducted by the ministry revealed that 57 out of 59 creams had mercury level above 1pbm which was the matter of concern, while a number of soaps also contained mercury. “Skin whitening products manufacturers have been asked to reduce the mercury level in their products to 1pbm by the end of 2020.”
She said that Fair and Lovely following our advice has changed the product’s name as Fair and Glow. She said soon a meeting with manufacturers would be held and the matter would be discussed at length. She said, ‘Global Environment Facility (GEF)’ was also funding in this project to help reach target to eliminate mercury.
She elaborated that Pakistan was also internationally recognized as a ‘Green Champion’ because of its ongoing environmental friendly projects. “We are not going to crackdown or ban any industry but would punish if they would not implement the instruction within the given timeframe,” she added.
She said in 2013 Pakistan became signatory of Mina Mata Convention and our achievement was to pass appropriate legislation to implement the convention.
Deputy Director Chemical Mina Mata Convention Dr Zaigham said there were industries in Pakistan which were making mercury free products including LED lights, thermometer, blood pressure apparatus and dental equipment.
He said 123 countries were involved in the mercury free campaign and our goal was to bring Pakistan at the top of mercury free countries.