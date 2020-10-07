Share:

Islamabad-Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar Khan on Wednesday paid a visit to Imam Bargah Isna Ashri at G-6/2 and viewed the security arrangements being made by police to shield the mourners on Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

The capital city police chief was also accompanied by DIG Operations Waqar Uddin Syed, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, SSP Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Syed Tanvir Mustafa and other senior police officers. As many as 2500 police officers and well equipped cops of Islamabad police have been tasked to protect the mourners. IGP expressed his satisfaction over security measures being adopted to protect the mourners on eve of Chehlum and directed the cops to he remained vigilant till the culmination of procession. He also ordered the cops and officers to impart security duty with commitment and dedication. “The police officers should check the duties of snippers deputed at the rooftops along with main route of procession of Chehlum,” he said. Meanwhile, SSP Islamabad Traffic Police Farrukh Rashid unveiled a comprehensive traffic plan to facilitate the mourners and ordinary citizens. He said as many as 260 officers and cops including an SP and DSP would perform duty on the occasion. He said the main procession would appear from Imambargah at 1pm and would culminate at its starting point after marching on its traditional routes. He said Kalsoom Plaza Chowk, Fazal e Haq Road and China Chowk would be closed for traffic movement from 8am to ending the procession.

Similarly, no traffic movement would be allowed from Saddar Road Iqbal Hall to Melody Chowk.

Municipal Road would remain closed for vehicular movement from Lal Mosque to Shuhda Chowk GPO, SP said. Diversions would be placed on many other roads leading to main procession route and traffic would be converted on alternative routes, he said.