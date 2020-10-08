Share:

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haque said on Wednesday that his ministry was committed for the provision of broadband services in the under-served and un-served areas of the country.

Chairing Inter-Provincial Coordination Committee meeting, he said the provision of broadband services in far flung areas of the country will help connecting masses of those areas with digital world. Information and communication technology was vital for the socio-economic development of the country and measures were being taken to equip the youth with digital skills.

Emphasizing the need of women empowerment, he said that provinces should also increase the ratio of women in their programs and projects. He also asked provincial representatives to regularly upload details of their projects on Centralized Collaboration Portal of Ministry of IT & Telecom for better collaboration, said a news release. Earlier, the meeting was given detailed briefing about the initiatives of Ministry of IT & Telecom for the growth of IT and Telecom sector.

The participants discussed matters related to Right of Way (RoW), freelancing, IT trainings, IT parks, spectrum, special technology zones, cyber security policy etc.

Secretary IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmed Siddiqui, senior officers of the Ministry of IT and provincial IT secretaries, Punjab Minister for Higher Education and Information Technology Yasir Humayun, Advisor to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Science & Technology and IT Zia Ullah Bangash were present in the meeting.

While Sindh provincial Minister for Information, Science & Technology Taimur Talpur and AJK Minister for IT Mustafa Bashir Abbasi joined the meeting through video link.