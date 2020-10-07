Share:

ISLAMABAD-Her popular intimates brand SKIMS is releasing its highly anticipated ‘Waffle’ collection. And Kim Kardashian treated her 189million Instagram followers to some behind-the-scenes footage from the collection’s quirky breakfast-themed photoshoot. In the brief clips, the 39 year old KUWTK star can be seen dousing stacks of homemade waffles with gooey maple syrup. Kim and her creative team put together a diner set that looked straight out of the 1970s from its leather burgundy toned booth to the tiles on the walls. Kardashian’s 5 foot and 3 inch frame was surrounded by plates that featured giant stacks of delicious looking waffles. The tallest waffle stack measured approximately 11 waffles high and each were topped with a slab of butter. As the shoot’s photographer clicked away at his camera, Kim lifted the classic syrup dispenser from the table and channeled her inner diner babe as she poured.