Peshawar - Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan on Wednesday took notice of irregularities in road construction project in tribal district Orakzai.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, communication and works department has suspended its four officers/officials who were found involved in irregularities in the construction and black topping of Ghorgarh Road project in Orakzai district. Other departmental proceedings are in progress against suspended officials.

The suspended officials include Assistant Director Shaukat Ullah, Engineer Azmat Ullah, Sub Divisional Officer Ibad Ullah, and Sub Engineer Raj Muhammad. In a statement issued here, the Chief Minister, reaffirming his resolve to ensure transparency in all works departments, said that zero tolerance policy would be adopted against those found involved in irregularities in public welfare projects.

He said that all matters of development projects would be closely monitored and no compromise would be made on quality and quantity of the projects. He said those found involved in ill practices would be made an example. Eradication of corruption, he added, was among the top priorities of PTI government and warned that corruption in all its form would not be tolerated at any cost and there would be no place for officials involved in corrupt practices in his government.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister while taking notice of illegal mining in some areas of the province directed the district administrations to ramp up actions against those involved in illegal mining activities across the province.

On the directives of Chief Minister, district administrations and local police of Swabi and Nowshera have arrested scores of people involved in illegal mining and theft of mineral resources.

As per details, during the operation, some 12 people have been arrested from Nowshera and 16 from Swabi on the account of illegal mining and stealing minerals from the locality. Moreover, cases have been registered against them under relevant laws and their vehicles and machinery have been taken into custody.

Mahmood Khan said the people who caused loss to public resources would be dealt with iron hands and would be punished as per law.