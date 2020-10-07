Share:

ISLAMABAD-Lucifer has officially begun production on its sixth season, it was revealed by the programme's co-showrunner Joe Henderson. Taking to Twitter to announce the good news, Joe praised the Netflix hit's cast and crew for 'working hard and safe' to make sure they could start filming the final season amid the coronavirus crisis. In his post Joe also confirmed that they had finished filming on season five, as he wrote: 'Today is our first day of shooting Lucifer season 6! 'So happy we've finished up season 5, and we will be working our buns off to get it finished and to Netflix! Thanks to our incredible cast and crew for working hard and safe and delivering a kicka** finale!' The series follows fallen angel Lucifer Morningstar who becomes sick of ruling Hell and so returns to Earth. Ending up in Los Angeles, he begins running a nightclub and ends up becoming a consultant to the LAPD, all the while battling a series of seraphic threats that descend upon the city.