Today, a ceremony was held at the Pakistan Embassy in Vienna to hand over Certificates of Appreciation from the Foreign Minister of Pakistan H. E. Shah Mahmood Qureshi to two eminent members of the Pakistani community, namely Mr. Deewan Muhammad Afzaal and Mr. Muhammad Hussain Khan Tabassum, for their contribution to relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In this regard, he also acknowledged the important role of the media to help amplify Pakistan’s perspective at the international level. Ambassador Aftab Ahmad Khokher handed over the certificates to the two recipients.

The certificates were awarded as part of Foreign Minister’s Honours List which is an initiative aimed at acknowledging the services and contributions of the overseas Pakistani community.

Speaking on the occasion, Ambassador Khokher said that Pakistani diaspora was a source of strength for Pakistan and an important contributor to the national economic development and prosperity.

He thanked the Pakistani community for raising its voice in support of the people of the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir in their struggle to win the right to self-determination. He said that the Kashmir cause remained at the heart of Pakistan’s foreign policy and Pakistan would continue to extend all diplomatic, political and moral support to the people of IIOJK.

Highlighting the Government’s various steps aimed at the welfare of Pakistan’s overseas communities, Ambassador Khokher referred to the Roshan Digital Account which would offer wide-ranging banking services to non-resident Pakistanis enabling their enhanced participation in the country’s economic activity.