LAHORE-The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) Match Play Golf Championship 2020 commenced here at Royal Palm Golf Course on Wednesday. As the first round concluded on Wednesday, M Munir, a golf professional of Rawalpindi Golf Club, gathered a score of gross 65, seven under par over 18 holes. M Alam’s (Defence Raya) round of gross 68, four under par reflected how well he played. M Shabbir of Islamabad ended the first round with a score of gross 70 followed by Ahmed Baig at 71 and Kamran Shafiq and Arif Ali at 72. In amateur category, Salman Jehangir of Lahore Gymkhana was on top with first round gross 74 while Qasim Ali Khan (Gymkhana), was second with gross 75. Hussain Hamid (Royal Palm), Danish Javed and Muhammed Arsalan (Gymkhana) scored gross 77.