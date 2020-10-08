Share:

QUETTA - National Ac­countability Bureau (NAB) Ba­lochistan has scheduled to hold a workshop titled “Corrupt practices in Health sector and strategy for their eradication” at NAB Office Quetta on Thursday. Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt ® Fazeel Asghar, Secretary Fi­nance, Secretary Health, Secre­tary Planning and Development, Vice Chancellor Bolan Universi­ty of Health and Medical Scienc­es, DG Health Service, Medical Superintendents Civil Hospital, Bolan Medical Complex, Sheikh Zayed Hospital, Fitimah Jin­nah General and Chest Hospital, Chief Drug Inspector, Director Provincial Drug Testing Lab, Di­rector Institute of Health, Depu­ty Director Regional Office Drug Regulatory Authority of Paki­stan would attend the session. The workshop is aimed at dis­cuss issues relating to corrup­tion and corruption in the health sector and after thorough delib­eration, concerted strategy may be devised for the elimination of loopholes and eradication of corruption from the very noble and essential sector. DG NAB Ba­lochistan on the occasion would highlight the role of NAB spec­ified under NAO 1999 for cre­ating awareness and bringing reforms in the rules and regu­lations of government depart­ment causing corruption.