National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) Thursday expressed concerns over increase in cases of novel coronavirus in Pakistan and urged masses to follow precautionary measures.

According to details, NCOC held an important meeting on situation of coronavirus pandemic in the country. The meeting was informed that public gathering, restaurants and wedding halls are major reason for spread of the deadly virus as Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) are being largely ignored; however over all situation of Pakistan remains stable.

The NCOC meeting also discussed a comprehensive strategy to deal with a possible second wave of coronavirus and decided to consult all stakeholders, after which a new strategy will be implemented in the next few days.

The health experts briefed the participants on the pattern and prevalence of possible second wave in the world and particularly in the region.

“The forum was apprised that there is a slight increase in positivity ratio and no of cases across Pakistan through the overall situation remains stable.”

On the occasion, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that public health is of paramount importance and national achievements against COVID would not be allowed to go in vain.

