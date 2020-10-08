Share:

ISLAMABAD - National Accountability Bureau (NAB) yesterday rejected media reports claiming that it has given clean chit to Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz in the ongoing probe of alleged misuse of authority and corruption charges. It is to be mentioned here that Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Anser Aziz the other day had resigned from his office citing repeated attempts from the federal government to clip his powers. In a statement, a NAB spokesman said that the probe against the Mayor of Islamabad is under process as per law. He said media should contact NAB spokesman before publishing or airing any news item related to the NAB. On the other hand, the NAB has expedited the investigation against Ansar Aziz in the corruption scam and seized all record of Directorate of Municipal Administration. According to a complaint to NAB, Ansar Aziz, as mayor of Islamabad, caused a loss over Rs 50 billion to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and only stopping auction of the cattle market in 2019 had caused a loss of Rs90 million to the corporation. It said that the mobile companies have not paid taxes for the towers erected on the land of the Metropolitan Corporation for many years, causing loss of billions of rupees to the government annually. Sheikh Ansar belongs to the opposition party PML-N and considered a close aide to former PM Nawaz Sharif.