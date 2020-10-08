Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the opposition was playing with national interests in the garb of politics aiming at protecting their personal interests. In a statement issued here on Wednesday, he regretted that the elements trying to spread anarchy through their negative politics did not want development of the country.

They were committing enmity with the people as the opposition wanted to make the country hostage of poverty and darkness, he said and added that the opposition had no concern with public issues and future of those creating hue and cry was dark like their present.

He said that every conspiracy against the development journey would be foiled with public support. The past rulers set new corruption records and a new scandal was revealed each day during the previous tenure, he added.

Buzdar asserted that the incumbent government was most transparent in the history of

the country and credit went to the PTI government that not a single corruption scandal had surfaced during the last two years.

The country was now moving towards development and new records of public service had been set.

The country was on its way to development and prosperity under the leadership of Prime

Minister Imran Khan, he concluded.

CM reviews steps for livestock, dairy promotion

Buzdar on Wednesday presided over a meeting at his office to review steps for the promotion of the livestock and dairy development sector.

Provincial Ministers Sardar Husnain Bahadur Dreshak, Hussain Jahania Gardezi, the Chief Secretary,

the Secretary Local Government, Chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, and experts attended

the meeting and presented their proposals to promote the livestock and dairy development sector

on modern lines.

Addressing the meeting, the CM directed to constitute a special committee to present a road-map in 10 days to promote and develop the livestock and dairy development sector according to the modern needs.

The livestock and dairy development sector of Punjab had a lot of potentials to make farmers economically self-reliant.

However, there was a need to give due attention to research and development because the livestock sector acted as an engine of growth.

Similarly, the latest techniques would have to be adopted to produce more milk and meat and the government would fully guide the livestock farmers about the latest concepts to further grow the sector, concluded the CM.