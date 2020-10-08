Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Wednesday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to provide details of the pending cases and investigations conducted by the bureau in the assets-beyond-means cases against generals, judges, politicians, and bureaucrats.

The committee headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senior leader and MNA Rana Tanvir also questioned legality of the contract signed between Pakistan Post Office Department and a private bank.

The senior member of the committee Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the agreement of Rs118 billion was signed on a stamp paper of Rs100 without approval of the Ministry of Finance (MoF), Cabinet Division and was also against the PPRA rules.

The member of the committee Khwaja Asif on the matter asked the secretary communication whether the agreement was signed during his tenure. On this the secretary replied it was signed before his tenure. Khwaja Asif in his response said that the former secretary of the communication should be summoned to the committee and must be questioned about such grave violations of rules.

The committee directed the audit officials to submit the report of contract between PPO and Private Bank to the committee within 14 days and also directed the communication ministry to submit their reply to the committee.

Meanwhile, the member of the PAC Noor Alam Khan directed NAB officials to submit the details of cases of assets-beyond-means against generals, judges, bureaucrats, and politicians. Noor Alam Khan maintained that everyone was supposed to be held accountable as per the law.