ISLAMABAD-Pakistan and World Bank (WB) on Wednesday has discussed various matters for mutual cooperation particularly support for institutional strengthening of Ministry of Commerce, including tariff rationalisation, Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) reforms, and E-Commerce activities under the Ministry’s E-Commerce policy.

The newly appointed Country Director of World Bank for Pakistan, Mr. Najy Benhassine called on Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Mr. Abdul Razak Dawood at Ministry of Commerce. “A productive meeting was held with the newly appointed Country Director World Bank, Mr. Najy Benhassine, in which different matters for mutual cooperation were discussed, particularly support for institutional strengthening of MOC, including NTC, and E-Commerce activities under the MOC’s E-Commerce policy” said Razak Dawood on on twitter. He said that further avenues of cooperation under the Strategic Trade Policy Framework were also discussed. “We were in agreement on the way forward in these areas and we are sure that the technical and financial support from the World Bank would be more meaningful in supporting Government’s reforms goals,” he said and added the ministry of commerce looks forward to keep working closely with WB to realise these goals, with support from the Country Director Benhassine and his team.

During the meeting, the Advisor on Commerce shared an overview of different reforms and activities with the Country Director WB. Talking about the tariff rationalisation, Mr. Dawood said that the Government has already revised the tariffs on raw materials and intermediaries with the objective of incorporating the remaining sectors in a phased manner, within the next three years. The Advisor added that the Government is laying far greater emphasis on promoting Make in Pakistan and export led growth through this exercise as well as by focusing on objectives of product and geographical diversification.

Discussing the significance of services industry, Mr. Dawood underscored that Pakistan has tremendous untapped potential of enhancing the exports of services, particularly the IT sector.