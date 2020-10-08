Share:

Pakistan on Wednesday has reported 9 deaths in last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 316,934. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 6,544.

According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 583 persons have been tested positive for COVID-19 in 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad.

Till now 139,195 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 100,272 in Punjab, 38,175 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 17,009 in Islamabad, 15,460 in Balochistan, 2,937 in Azad Kashmir and 3,886 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Pakistan has so far conducted 3,761,389 coronavirus tests and 31,168 in last 24 hours. 302,375 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 497 patients are in critical condition.