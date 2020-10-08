Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday reported 624 fresh Covid-19 cases and 12 deaths, according to official portal to check spread of coronavirus cases in the country. The official data said that Covid-19 infected 19 more people in Balochistan, bringing the provincial tally to 14,951. The contagion has claimed 146 lives so far in the province. According to the authorities, 14,951 patients have recovered from the respiratory disease so far in the province. As many as 27 people, including four from educational institutions, have contracted the coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of positive cases to 3,884. At least 21 patients have also recovered from the virus so far in the region. So far, 98 people have succumbed to the disease in the region. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa reported 36 new cases during the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to 38,141. The virus claimed one more life as total number of fatalities in the province reached 1,263. At least 24 more patients also recovered from the disease, taking the tally to 36,315, according to the data. The Covid-19 claimed another life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 77. The contagion also infected 38 more people, bringing the total number of positive cases to 2,912 in the region. The Sindh province recorded eight more deaths during the past 24 hours, taking Sindh’s death toll to 2,531. Another 298 cases also surfaced in the province. The number of coronavirus so far recorded in Sindh now stands at 138,891.