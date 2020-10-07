Share:

“The rights of every man are diminished when

the rights of one man are threatened.”

–John F Kennedy

Ms Suu Kyi’s criminal silence over the crisis was shocking for many who once eulogised her for her heroism against dictatorship in her country

The wounds of the Rohingya crisis are yet to heal. And this means that the crisis is not over yet. In the midst of the unresolved crisis, the most baffling response over the crisis was Aung Suu Kyi’s baffling behaviour. The same Noble Peace laureate who once said, “Within a system which denies the existence of basic human rights, fear tends to be the order of the day. Fear of imprisonment, fear of torture, fear of death, fear of losing friends, family, property or means of livelihood, fear of poverty, fear of isolation, fear of failure,” chose to not break her silence on one of the worst ethnic cleansing of the present century that the military of Myanmar perpetrated against Rohingya Muslims.

Many criticised and chided her severely for her criminal silence. Neither Ms Suu Kyi’s consciousness is disturbed by the military excesses nor is awaken by the words of her critics who asked the Nobel Foundation to strip off her the prize, a demand which the foundation refused to entertain. This leads many to believe that many a time, especially during the hours of crisis, we often choose small men and women to emerge heroes.