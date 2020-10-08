Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz on Wednesday said the opposition parties' leaders had formed the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) to protect the wealth they had accumulated through corruption and not for any political cause.

They were trying to divert the attention of masses from their corruption and seek an NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance) from the government, the minister said while talking to media persons here at the Karachi Press Club.

The minister said the opposition parties had made the politics a business. “They cannot pressurize the government for any kind of NRO. The government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan will continue its struggle to recover the looted national wealth.”

To a question, the minister said the things destroyed in the country over the years could not be fixed in just two years.

Meanwhile, Senator Shibli Faraz, visited the mausoleum of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammed Ali Jinnah. He laid a wreath and offered Fateha at the mausoleum. He also inked views in the visitors’ book to pay respect to the Father of the Nation.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central leader Haleem Adil Shaikh and others were also present on the occasion. Also, Shibli Faraz said that the government was developing a mechanism to link the provision of advertisements to media houses with the payment of salaries to their employees. The government had paid over Rs1 billion to the media outlets to clear their outstanding dues and tried to ensure that the employees' salaries were paid from that amount, he said during his visit to the Karachi Press Club.

Shibli Faraz said journalism was a noble and honourable profession and urged the media workers to get the black sheep out of their ranks. The minister on the occasion also announced a donation of Rs2.5 million for the Karachi Press Club. KPC President Imtiaz Faran, Secretary Arman Sabir and other office-bearers presented a traditional Sindhi cap and Ajrak to the minister.

Members of Sindh Assembly Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Haleem Adil Sheikh, and other local leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf were also present on the occasion.