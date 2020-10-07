Share:

Rawalpindi-Three suspects wanted in murdering a house maid after gang rape in crops of sugarcane in Pidana Khurd area of Taxila were arrested and they have confessed the crime, informed a police spokesman on Wednesday.

A spokesman of Rawalpindi police in a press release identified the suspects as Nisar Khan, Umer Shehzad and Naheem Sajjad and said that the DNA of the suspects had matched with the samples collected from the crime scene by the investigators. He also added the investigators had also brought some 14 suspects to Punjab Forensic Lab where their DNA tests were conducted.

The arrest of the three suspects was made by special police teams, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Potohar Division Syed Ali, constituted by the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas while taking notice of the brutal murder case.

Police had registered a murder case against unidentified killers on complaint of husband of deceased. In their confessions made before police investigators, the three suspected killers said they were monitoring the movements of woman on daily basis and caught her on the day of incident and dragged her to sugarcane crops where they killed her after assaulting sexually.

CPO Muhammad Ahsan Younas appreciated the efforts of SP Ali and his team for netting criminals involved in the heinous crime.

He said police investigators would produce the substantial evidences before court to get the accused punished as per law.

Meanwhile, Race Course police arrested a 70-year-old man on charges of attempting to assault a girl sexually. The accused has been identified as Abid Hussain, a rickshaw driver by profession, they said. A case has been registered against the accused on complaint of father of victim girl while further investigation was on. Similarly, Naseerabad police rounded up a man for attempting to sodomise a 22-year-old boy. The accused has been identified as Raza Abbas and a case was also registered against him.