ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party yesterday urged the government to withdraw the Ordinance relating to the Sindh islands.

PPP Senator Sassui Palijo claimed Information Minister Shibli Faraz had become a follower and disciple of Ziaul Haq and Pervez Musharraf.

In a statement, Senator Palijo asked the federal government to correct its direction and stop raising issues like Kalabagh dam and stop its conspiracy to usurp islands which belong to the provinces. The islands off the coast of Sindh are the property of Sindh government.

She said that if President Arif Alvi was loyal to Sindh then he would not have issued such ordinance. “The people of Sindh have rejected the Ordinance with regard to these islands. This Ordinance is a conspiracy to annex part of Sindh,” she said.

Senator Palijo said that only a government led by Imran Khan could issue such anti-Sindh and anti-people ordinance. She demanded immediate withdrawal of this ordinance.

Senator Palijo said that Sindh had been a target of anti-people forces for years. “The trial against the former President Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur in Punjab is undermining Sindh’s liberty,” she added.

She warned the federal government to stop acting against the Constitution after the 18th amendment. The people of Sindh will never allow meddling with its territorial boundaries, she concluded.