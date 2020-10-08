Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) Punjab conducted dissemination session on Humanitarian Initiatives of Pakistan Red Crescent and awareness on COVID-19 at Bukhari Auditorium GC University on Wednesday.

Chairman PRCS Ibrar-ul-Haq, Chairman PRCS Punjab Justice (retired), Sheikh Ahmed Farooq and Vice -Chancellor GCU Lahore Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi were also present. While addressing the participants, Ibrar-ul-Haq said that PRCS is expanding first Aid services throughout the country. He further said that we are planning to launch RCC (Red Crescent Core) on the pattern of NCC and will request the government to constitute a policy to give additional marks to the students having RCC training. Justice (retired), Sheikh Ahmed Farooq said that Pakistan Red Crescent and GCU have historical attachment. He was quite nostalgic while sharing his academic memories at GCU Lahore as an Old Ravian. He further said that PRCS has been conducting awareness sessions at GCU Lahore and will continue the same practices in future. VC GCU Lahore appreciated the efforts of PRCS and said that students of GCU are always at the disposal of PRCS for humanitarian services.