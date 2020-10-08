Share:

ISLAMABAD - The ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has finalised its candidates for the upcoming elections of Gilgit-Baltistant (GB) Legislative Assembly. Last month, PTI had decided to form an electoral alliance and make a seat adjustment with Majlis-e-Wahdatul Muslimeen (MWM), a political party representing Shia school of Islamic thought, for elections in GB. According to details, PTI has finalised tickets for 22 candidates for the same number of constituencies in GB while two seats have been given to MWM out of the total 24 general seats of the GB Legislative Assembly.

An office-bearer of PTI said that head of PTI’s parliamentary board Arshad Dad has formally issued the list of candidates who have been awarded tickets.

Earlier in September, President Dr Arif Alvi had announced that elections for the Legislative Assembly of GB would be held on Nov 15.

The elections for GB were earlier scheduled to be held on Aug 18 but were later postponed due to outbreak of Covid-19. The five-year term of the previous assembly of GB had ended on June 24.