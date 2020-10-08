Share:

LAHORE - National Highways and Motorways Police (NH&MP) Inspector General Dr Syed Kaleem Imam on Wednesday said that quality training as per international standards for NH&MP officials was imperative to cope with new challenges including expansion in road network under CPEC.

He was addressing the groundbreaking ceremony of newly constructed buildings of Admin block, Academic Block, Living Hostel and Mess hall at NHMP Training College Sheikhupura. Dr Kaleem Imam said that NHMP was a prestigious department which had deep rooted respect in the hearts of people as it was adopting principles of honesty, courtesy and help.

The IG stressed that it was prime focus of the department to train its officers in such a manner that they should remain courteous and polite with the road users in any situation.

He said that the results after provision of best physical and mental training, could manifestly be seen in the practical field, adding that it was needed to expand infrastructure of NHMP Training College.

The NH&MP IG also appreciated the efforts of DC Sheikhupura for extending maximum support in expansion of NHMP Training College.

On the occasion, Commandant Training College DIG Mehboob Aslam said that steps were being taken to uplift the standards of this college so that it could compete with any other renowned training institute. Later, souvenirs were distributed among officers who worked hard for initiation of this development project. Additional IG Central Region Zubair Hashmi, DIG Planning Development & Restructuring Sajjad Afzal Afridi, officials of PWD and a large number of NHMP officers were also present.