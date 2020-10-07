Share:

Jurassic World: Dominion pushes its release date into Summer 2022

ISLAMABAD - Jurassic World: Dominion becomes the latest of several movies to push its release date thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. The highly-anticipated sequel to 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom has been pushed a full year from the summer of 2021 to June 10, 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow also confirmed news of the delay, while also sharing the first teaser poster for the film on Twitter.

‘For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world,’ the director began. ‘Even though we’ll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then,’ he concluded.

His tweet included the first teaser poster, which featured the iconic Jurassic Park logo in amber, along with the full cast list.

Anglo-Saxon warrior who lived 1,500 years ago is found

ISLAMABAD - The remains of an Anglo-Saxon warrior dubbed the ‘Marlow Warlord’ who lived during the 6th century AD have been uncovered by metal detectorists. The 6ft-tall warrior had been buried on a hilltop alongside an ornately decorated scabbard, a selection of expensive luxury items, spears and glass vessels.

The pagan burial site had remained undiscovered for more than 1,400 years until it was found by Sue and Mich Washington using metal detection equipment in 2018. University of Reading archaeologists excavated the site near Marlow in Berkshire in August this year - as it was ‘very shallow’ and ‘at risk from farming activity’.

The discovery of the site, complete with the remains of a ‘formidable warrior’ suggest this region was more important in post-Roman Britain than first thought. Reading researchers say it was the first discovery of its kind in the mid-Thames basin - an area often overlooked by experts in favor of the Upper Thames and London.