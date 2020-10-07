Share:

Coronavirus has changed everything. Life after lockdown is very different from what it used to be before. Going to school, shopping malls or restaurants isn’t the same anymore. One has to follow the SOPs in order to visit or enter the respective place.

I recently had the opportunity to visit a restaurant in Lahore. What I experienced was shocking yet satisfying too. The restaurant had followed all the required SOPs to provide a safe dining environment to its customers. Sanitizing hand, wearing masks and maintaining an appropriate distance was a must. Menu cards were shared digitally through mobile to avoid frequent use of any item. I would appreciate the restaurant administration as well as the Punjab Food Authority for implementing SOPs and keeping a check on them.

Corona isn’t gone yet. We must keep ourselves and others safe from it in order to avoid a second phase of the virus.

AMNA NAVEED,

Lahore.