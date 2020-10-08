Share:

KARACHI-Sindh on Wednesday reported 304 fresh coronavirus cases and four deaths in the past 24 hours. Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement on the coronavirus situation said that the total number of infections across the province had soared to 1,39,195 as the province conducted a total of 14,26,236 tests.

From 304 fresh coronavirus cases in Sindh, 198 cases have been reported in Karachi, Chief Minister said. Shah said that four more patients of COVID-19 died in the last 24 hours across the province, taking the death toll from the disease to 2,535.

Murad Ali Shah said that 282 patients were discharged to their homes after recovery across the province, taking the tally of total recoveries in the province to 1,32,113. The Chief Minister said that 4,203 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment at homes in Sindh, while six had been under treatment at isolation centres and 268 at different hospitals of the province.

Moreover, 189 coronavirus patients had been in precarious condition in the province and 21 at ventilators, he said. As many as 624 more people tested positive for the deadly coronavirus across the country during the last 24 hours, lifting the national tally of infections to 316,351. Twelve corona patients, who were under treatment in hospitals, died during this period, according to the latest update shared by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Thus far, 6,535 Covid-19 related fatalities have been reported.

Some 27, 614 tests were conducted across the country during the previous 24 hours. More than 300,616 people had recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan. Since the pandemic outbreak began, Sindh has reported 138,891 infections, Punjab 100,148, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 38,141, Balochistan 15,439, Islamabad 16,936, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 2,912 and Gilgit Baltistan 3,884. A total of 3,730,221 corona tests have been conducted so far.