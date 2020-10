Share:

ISLAMABAD-Johnny Nash, whose song I Can See Clearly Now topped the charts in 1972, has died. The singer and songwriter passed away from natural causes in his hometown of Houston, Texas, his son, Johnny Nash told. He was 80. Nash’s career began in the 1950s covering standards and by the mid-60s, he was co-running a record company. He was among the first artists to bring Jamaican reggae to US audiences and he also helped launch the career of his good friend Bob Marley.