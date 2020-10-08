Share:

LAHORE - Information Minister Punjab Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan, in his statement regarding Punjab Rozgaar Scheme, said that launching of Punjab Rozgaar Scheme, PTI’s flagship project, by Sardar Usman Buzdar is an important step towards making people of Punjab financially self-sufficient. He said that in the past, development schemes were initiated on the premises of personal likes and dislikes. Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan said that the so-called ‘Khadim-e-Aala’ misused and wasted skills of educated youth by giving them rickshaws and taxies. He further said that personal promotion on national kitty on big projects has been the norm of Sharif clan, while all projects envisioned by present government under the leadership of Sardar Usman Buzdar are based on targeted and transparent results system. Loans ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 10 million will be provided at low interest rates, Chohan added. He said the Rs 30 billion Punjab Rozgaar Scheme would create employment opportunities for about 1.6 million families. The Punjab Rozgaar Scheme aims to provide special facilities for small and medium scale industries and special persons.