FAISALABAD - Sylani Dastarkhawan will be set up at Red Crescent Maternity Hospital to facilitate patients and their attendants. Divisional Commissioner Ishrat Ali laid foundation stone of the building for Sylani Dastarkhawan at Red Crescent Hospital here on Wednesday while Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali, Chairman Sylani Welfare Trust Bashir Ahmad Farooqi, Trustees of Sylani Welfare Trust Chaudhry Yasin, Shafiq Miandad, Irfan Sheikh, Medical Superintendent (MS) Red Crescent Hospital Dr Mukhtar Randhawa and others were also present. Speaking on the occasion, the divisional commissioner appreciated the plan of Sylani Dastarkhawan and acknowledged the services of Sylani Trust. Chairman Sailani Welfare Trust said the trust was not only running Dastarkhawans but also operating 47 water filtration plants in the city to provide clean drinking water to the people. He said that building for establishment of Dastarkhawan would be completed as earlier as possible to provide food facilities to the needy persons.