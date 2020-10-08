Share:

LAHORE - Chairman Pakistan Ulema Council Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi has called upon the Islamic countries to work jointly for the early resolution of Kashmir and Palestine issues confronting the Muslim world.

While addressing ‘Wahdate Ummat Conference’ organised under the auspices of European Muslim Forum, via a video link on Wednesday, he said Pakistan stands with the people of Kashmir and Palestine in their struggle for freedom. He urged the Islamic countries to cooperate for infusing a new spirit in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Pakistan Ulema Council chairman further said Muslims, not Israel, have to decide when to go to Al-Aqsa Mosque. “We support Palestinians’ quest for a separate and state. Similarly, we want implementation on UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue,” he told the gathering.

Earlier, in an interview, Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan had assigned him the task to work for inter-sectarian harmony right from the grassroots level. He said for that he would form councils right from the union council level to the Centre. “Apart from that, the prime minister has also tasked me with working for further improving Pakistan’s relations with Islamic countries,” he said, and added, “Not only that, I would also make efforts to solve the problems of Pakistanis living in Muslim countries.

“During the next six months, as tasked by PM, I would try to explore ways through which the issues of Pakistanis living in Gulf States could be solved with the help of labour departments of that particular country.”

Ashrafi also clarified that his working under the command of the prime minister was by no means a sign of his estrangement with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “Maulana Fazl has his own political opinion. If he can align himself with Nawaz Sharif, I don’t think there should be any issues with my working under PM Imran’s command,” he argued.

Ulema Council Chairman said he was against the politics of confrontation right from the word go. “When Imran Khan had marched on Islamabad and held a sit-in there, I advised him to be patient and refrain from violence,” he said, and added, “Similarly when Maulana Fazl held a sit-in in the capital; I had given him the same advice.”

Ashrafi said he would never support the politics aimed at maligning the armed forces of Pakistan.