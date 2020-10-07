Share:

The Chief of Army Staff General Asim Bajwa has inaugurated a very promising venture in Gilgit Baltistan (GB); a technology park. This software development facility can serve the dual purpose of being a training centre, and an incubator for developers for the region. Given that nothing of the sort existed in the area before this, the Special Communication Organisation (SCO) deserves plaudits for getting the project up and running.

COAS Bajwa has correctly identified the need for tech revolutions to take place in remote regions, to bring progress and prosperity for communities that might miss out on technological developments due to their geographical positions. Naturally, cities like Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore—with some outskirt towns—receive the bulk of the funding and training for development of computer sciences, from both the public and private sectors. With endeavours such as this, software engineers and aspirants no longer have to migrate to find gainful employment and work with their peers.

Skill development—especially in technology—is one of the easiest ways to improve social equality and allow for a decrease in digital divide. In 2020 bringing the entire country up to speed with the latest in hardware and software technology is an exigent need, and it is positive to see the state working towards that goal.

This also helps in establishing critical infrastructure needed to help the average citizen—those that will not be taking direct advantage of the technology park—to benefit from the spillover effects of a technological evolution. A technology park will need equipment, quality internet and other necessities to function. To put them in place, the network of internet cables must be invested into GB. The entire region stands to benefit, and Pakistan can reap the benefits from a technological boost in remote areas such as GB. The more tech-savvy our citizens are, the more progress we can see in development and learning.