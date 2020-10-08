Share:

Mardan - Two persons were killed and five sustained injuries in a firing incident at Misriabad, police sources said on Wednesday.

Sources said the rival parties allegedly started firing at a dispute over a woman during a jirga at Misriabad. As a result, two persons identified as Sabz Ali and Ghazal Khan were killed while five others identified as Jan Mohammad, Akbar Hussain, Saed Nawaz, Gulfam, Bakhtyar Jan and Mursaleen were injured. Some injured escaped from the scene due to the fear of arrest.

The sources said that Jirga was in progress on Tuesday night when rival parties opened fire on each other. Some Jirga members also received injuries. Police have registered a case and started investigations.