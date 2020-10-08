Share:

As many as four dams projects of Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) including Mohmand, Diamer Basha, Kurram Tangi and Nai Gaj dams were under implementation stage.

The multi-purpose projects have been launched to enhance water storage capacity and stoppage of water wastes besides generation low cost hydel electricity.

The sources told APP here that the projects would not only store 8.13 million acre feet (MAF) water but also help generate 5,383.4 MW low cost environment friendly energy.

Share details of the projects, they said Mohmand dam was being built on Swat River (Mohmand), Diamer Basha dam on Indus River near Chilas, Kurram Tangi dam on Kurram River in North Waziristan and Nai Gaj dam on Gaj River (Dadu).

Similarly, they said 14 dams projects had alreay been completed so far and they projects were included Tarbela, Mangla, Hub, Khanpur, Mirani, Satoara, Gomal Zam, Darawat, Baran, Rawal, Tanda, Simly and Sabakzai dams and Chashma Barrage.

Moreover, they said nine more dams projects were under planning stage and they were included Hingol, Shyok, Chiniot, Murunji, Tank, Bara, Bhimber, Daraban Zam and Akhori dams and Sindh Barrage.