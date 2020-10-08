Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid directed the officials to expedite implementation on disbursement of special allowances for health professionals. She was chairing a meeting at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday.

The Minister reviewed the status and strategies for disbursement of Special Health Allowance, Health Professional Allowance, Non Practicing Allowance and Teaching allowance. Secretary SHME Department Barrister Nabeel Awan gave details of different allowances for health professionals. The Health Minister said while addressing the meeting that performance-based allowance had already been approved and key performance indicators (KPIs) had been devised to assess performance of healthcare professionals.

She said the meeting of members proposed by the Standing Committee would soon be held.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar wanted to facilitate healthcare professionals, adding the purpose of additional allowances was to improve the service delivery at public sector hospitals.

“The allowance will be given to staff from doctors to administrators,” she informed. She said the credit of record hiring of staff went to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister. “The committee meeting is being called to review the status of implementation on disbursement of allowance,” she added.

Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab on Economic Affairs and Planning & Development Dr Salman Shah, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Captain (retired) Usman Younis, Managing Director Punjab Health Foundation Dr Kiran Khurshid, Additional Secretary Finance Muzaffar Siyal and other officials attended the meeting.

Yasmin for doctors to perform duties honestly Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that doctors must perform their duty honestly and diligently. Presiding over a meeting held at the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department here on Wednesday, the minister ordered to change poor performing Vice-Chancellors, Principals and Medical Superintendents based on the findings of the clinical audit report of Punjab hospitals.

The Health Minister said while addressing the meeting that the Clinical Audit to other hospitals was being expanded.

She said the objective of Clinical Audit was to transform health services at public sector hospitals.

The Minister reviewed the Clinical Audit report of Services Hospital, Jinnah Hospital and Ganga Ram Hospital.

She ordered the Jinnah Hospital, Services Hospital and Ganga Ram teams to must review the Audit reports and bring about improvements highlighted and identified in the reports.

“Cleanliness must be ensured at every cost,” she added.

She said that good behaviour of doctors treats half of the illness.

“Delay in treatment or bad behaviour will not be tolerated at every cost,” she said.

She said the performance of Vice-Chancellors, Principals

and Medical Superintendents would be reviewed every quarter based on the Clinical Audit report.

She said that the current team was being given a deadline to improve situation within three months.

She said the MS of every hospital must address every complaint filed by patients. MS would be responsible for resolution of local issues, she added.

People must be given all facilitation at Public sector hospitals, she said.

Secretary Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department

Barrister Nabeel Awan, Additional Secretary Staff Dr Salma, Vice-Chancellor

Fatima Jinnah Medical University Professor Amir Zaman Khan, Principal

Allama Iqbal Medical College Professor Arif Tajammul, Principal Services

Institute of Medical Sciences Professor Mehmud Ayaz, CEO Mayo Hospital Professor Asad Aslam Khan, MS Services Hospital Dr Iftikhar, MS Jinnah Hospital Dr Yahya Sultan, MS Ganga Ram Dr Ehtesham, Dr Huma, Usman

Azam Shahzad and other senior officials of the department.