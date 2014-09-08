LAHORE: Lahore High Court Bar Association (LHCBA) President Shafqat Mehmood Chohan and Secretary Mian Muhammad Ahmed Chhachhar, by common consent, nominated senior lawyer Shahid Abbas as chairman World Tourism Committee of the LHCBA.

According to an LHCBA communiqué, the decision has been taken to improve performance of the committee and make it comp up to the expectations. Meanwhile, LHCBA President Shafqat, its members and other personalities have greeted Shahid Abbas on his nomination as head of the high court bar committee.–PR